Thu Dec 06, 2018
Pakistan

APP
December 6, 2018

Tahirul Qadri telephones PM Imran Khan

Pakistan

APP
Thu, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri Thursday telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PAT chief thanked the government for its role regarding the formation of new joint investigation team in the Model Town case, according to a PM Office statement.

The prime minister also assured the PAT leader for transparency and justice in the case.

