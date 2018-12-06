Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist car bomb attack in Iran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned terrorist car bomb attack in Chahbahar in brotherly neighbouring Iran that has taken lives of three innocent people while injuring others.



In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said Pakistan condemns Terrorism. Concerted efforts are required to uproot it from spreading anywhere and everywhere.

The suicide bomber hit outside police headquarters in the port city of Chabahar in restive southeastern Iran on Thursday.

Chabahar lies in Sistan-Baluchistan province which has long been a flashpoint.





