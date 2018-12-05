Shireen Mazari corrects daughter’s statement regarding INGOs

Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari responded to daughter Imaan Zainab Hazir Mazari on her ‘incorrect’ information regarding International non-governmental Organizations (INGOs) registration.



Criticizing the civil-military relations of Pakistan, Imaan wrote on her Twitter handle that, “INGOs being told to work on issues that fall outside their mandates or face expulsion. Democracy, human rights, transparency & accountability are no-go areas. This crackdown on INGOs is yet another indicator of civil-military collusion to weaken the democratic system.”



The human rights minister corrected her daughter’s misinformation about the matter of INGOs in Pakistan. Replying to her daughter’s tweet, Ms Mazari wrote, “Absolutely incorrect - INGOs denied registration delib spreading disinfo. 80 plus re-registered. 18 denied for non compliance viz what they had defined as their work. They must leave. They need to work within their stated intent which these 18 didn't do!”

The minister added another tweet which says, “Now these INGOs using EU diplomatic pressure and latest is US State Dept pressure which shows govt was right in not registering them as they have political agenda overtones! 80 plus INGOs (apart from UN Orgs etc) is a lot already!”

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) issued a notice last month to 18 INGOs asking them to halt their operations in the country and wind up their operations in two months as they were violating their mandate and not following the policy framework formulated in 2015 to regulate the INGOs.

The INGOs are allowed to reapply for registration after six months.



