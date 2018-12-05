close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 5, 2018

PM Imran, Bill Gates talk over phone

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and  Bill Gates have telephonic conversation during which the latter praised Pakistani leader for his efforts for eradication of polio, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Quoting sources, the TV channel reported that the phone call between the founder of Microsoft and  the prime minister lasted for 30 minutes.

Gates, also a renowned philanthropist,   assured his continuing support in different fields including strengthening the IT sector in Pakistan.

The sources said Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked Bill Gates for the support he has extended in social sector. 

