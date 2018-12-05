PM, CJ, Maulana Tariq Jameel to speak at conference on population control

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and Maulana Tariq Jameel would be prominent among the speakers at a conference on Population Control today (Wednesday).

Organized by Law and Justice Commission, the conference would be presided over by the Chief Justice where judges, experts and other stake holders would also be present, according to Geo News.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would be the chief gust of the conference.

Other speakers would include Chairperson BISP Dr Sania Nishtar and Federal Health Minister Amir Kayani.

Singer Shehzad Roy would present the theme song of the conference.

The chief justice who has been calling for building of dams in the country keeping in view looming water crisis has also vowed to work on the population control.

He recently attended a fundraiser to collect money for building dams in Pakistan months.







