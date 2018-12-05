First meeting of PCB's Cricket Committee today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket's Board (PCB) Cricket Committee's first meeting has been called on Wednesday (today) at 7:00 pm, according to Geo News.
Presided over by Mohsin Hassan Khan and attended by Waseem Akram, Misbajul Haq, and Urooj Mumtaz, the meeting would focus more on domestic c gross root level criket .
Discussion on the national cricket team, coaches and section committee is on the agenda of the meeting, the TV channel reported.
Urooj Mumtaz is expected to present a report on Women Cricket in Pakistan.
The meeting has been scheduled in the evening since Misbahul Haq is playing final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in the day.
LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket's Board (PCB) Cricket Committee's first meeting has been called on Wednesday (today) at 7:00 pm, according to Geo News.
Presided over by Mohsin Hassan Khan and attended by Waseem Akram, Misbajul Haq, and Urooj Mumtaz, the meeting would focus more on domestic c gross root level criket .
Discussion on the national cricket team, coaches and section committee is on the agenda of the meeting, the TV channel reported.
Urooj Mumtaz is expected to present a report on Women Cricket in Pakistan.
The meeting has been scheduled in the evening since Misbahul Haq is playing final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in the day.