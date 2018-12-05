First meeting of PCB's Cricket Committee today

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket's Board (PCB) Cricket Committee's first meeting has been called on Wednesday (today) at 7:00 pm, according to Geo News.

Presided over by Mohsin Hassan Khan and attended by Waseem Akram, Misbajul Haq, and Urooj Mumtaz, the meeting would focus more on domestic c gross root level criket .

Discussion on the national cricket team, coaches and section committee is on the agenda of the meeting, the TV channel reported.

Urooj Mumtaz is expected to present a report on Women Cricket in Pakistan.

The meeting has been scheduled in the evening since Misbahul Haq is playing final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in the day.