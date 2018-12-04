PM directs AGP to file review plea against Karachi anti-encroachment drive

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed the Attorney General for Pakistan to file a review petition before the Supreme Court over its earlier orders on the anti encroachment drive in Karachi.
The prime minister issued the directive during a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, who called on him, PM Office media wing in a press release said.
During the meeting, the issue of ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Karachi was discussed.
