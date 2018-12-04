Bravo supports Shahid Afridi’s charity by singing his famous Champions song

Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi launched his clothing brand and it is receiving massive support from not only Pakistani cricketers and celebrities but also from international stars.



Famed West Indies player, Dwayne John Bravo sang his popular song ‘Champions’ for Afridi while wearing a shirt from ‘Hope Not Out’ and said everybody in Pakistan is a Champion.

Afridi shared Bravo’s video through his twitter handle on Monday thanking fellow cricketer for showing support to his brand.

He wrote, “Everybody in Pakistan is a champion .My man @DJBravo47 u r the REAL CHAMPION !! Thanks for such a support towards @HNOofficial,”

In the video the former captain of West Indies is singing that everybody in Pakistan is a champion also calling Afridi ‘Lala’ a champion.

Former captain of Pakistan team is getting support for his clothing brand from all over Pakistan as well as abroad.

Another West Indies cricketer, Chris Gayle has also shown his support with the brand through a video message.

Apart from that, Shoaib Malik,Younus Khan, Humayun Saeed and Fahad Mustafa have also showed their support to ‘Hope Not Out’.