Pakistan 139-3 in reply to New Zealand´s 274

ABU DHABI: Pakistan, in reply to New Zealand´s first innings total of 274, were 139-3 at close on the second day of the third and final Test in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Azhar Ali was unbeaten on 62 at the close with Asad Shafiq on 26. Pakistan still trail by 135 runs with seven wickets intact.

BJ Watling scored an unbeaten 77 to carry New Zealand to 274 after resuming at 229-7. Off-spinner Bilal Asif took 5-65 while lag-spinner Yasir Shah finished with 3-75.

The three-match series is tied at 1-1.