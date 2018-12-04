SC larger bench to hear Model Town killing case on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: A larger bench of the Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday a case pertaining to the 2014 Model Town violence.



At least 14 people were killed and 100 others were injured during a police crackdown on Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers in Lahore's Model Town area on June 17, 2014.

According to Geo News, the apex court has forwarded notices to PML-N leaders in the case.

PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Saad Rafique, Chaudhry Nisar, Pervez Rashid, Khawaja Asif, Abid Sher Ali and Rana Sanaullah were sent notices.

Attorney General Punjab Ahmed Awais was also sent a notice by the Supreme Court in the Model Town case.

On Nov 19, the Supreme Court had constituted a larger bench for the formation of a new joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the Model Town case.