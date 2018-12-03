PM Imran Khan defends demolition of Governor House’s walls

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has defended his government's move to demolish the boundary walls of Governor House in Punjab, calling the landmark building a "symbol of slavery."

PM Khan had an interactive session with senior journalists in Islamabad and discussed various important issues of Pakistan on Monday.



The prime minister also addressed his order of demolition of outer walls of Governor House in Lahore.

Responding to criticism this order faced former cricketer said, “Coming to Governor house, its wall is not just a wall; it is a symbol of slavery. We are here to demolish that,”

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan said on Saturday that the governor's residence was not a historic place, but an office, adding that the premier has ordered demolishing its walls.

However, Lahore High Court (LHC) has taken a stay order on government’s decision to demolish the walls.

Government’s order also faced heavy criticism by the people calling it a costly decision.

One netizen wrote, “We are facing economic issue but will spend money on demolishing and then making a new Iron fence of Governor house Punjab, difficult to understand why ?”

Some are calling it destruction of national heritage stating, “The wall of the governor house punjab. Have national hiratge. Where are laws of the Pakistan. Only issues of the economy of the Pakistan.”



“Replacing Gov house walls with a jungla, converting the building in art gallery/ museum & shifting governor’s office elsewhere will be a costly affair. let it be Governor house/ state guest house, reduce its area to 1/3 of present and open the retrieved land as a family park.”



“Governor House's walls being demolished and replaced with Iron Gril. Millions to be spent demolition of Walls and installation of Iron Grills at Governor House, and they call it "AUSTERITY", the way termed U-Turn as symbol of leadership,”





