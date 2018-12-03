close
Mon Dec 03, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
December 3, 2018

New Zealand 229-7 against Pakistan on first day in third Test

Sports

AFP
Mon, Dec, 18

ABU DHABI: New Zealand, who won the toss and opted to bat, reached 229-7 at the close of the opening day of the third and final Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Skipper Kane Williamson scored 89 while BJ Watling finished with an unbeaten 42 after New Zealand -- who won the toss and batted -- were reduced to 73-4 at lunch.

Debutant Will Somerville was the other not out batsman on 12.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah, who needed five wickets to become the fastest to 200 Test wickets -- managed 3-62 while off-spinner Bilal Asif took 2-57.

The three-match series is tied at 1-1.

Latest News

More From Sports