New Zealand 229-7 against Pakistan on first day in third Test

ABU DHABI: New Zealand, who won the toss and opted to bat, reached 229-7 at the close of the opening day of the third and final Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Skipper Kane Williamson scored 89 while BJ Watling finished with an unbeaten 42 after New Zealand -- who won the toss and batted -- were reduced to 73-4 at lunch.

Debutant Will Somerville was the other not out batsman on 12.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah, who needed five wickets to become the fastest to 200 Test wickets -- managed 3-62 while off-spinner Bilal Asif took 2-57.

The three-match series is tied at 1-1.