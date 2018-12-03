What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Daily Horoscope For Monday, December 3, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Because you feel sympathetic toward a family member today, this is a good day to let someone cry on your shoulder. Welcome the opportunity to help someone you love.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

You might spend time daydreaming today, because your mind keeps drifting into fantasies. That’s OK; it’s just what it is. But do avoid work that requires attention to detail!

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

If shopping today, you’ll be tempted to buy something luxurious and elegant. Just make sure you won’t be shocked when the bill arrives later. Because it will!

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Today you feel gentle and sympathetic toward others. In fact, it’s almost as if you’re doing a mind meld with someone and you instinctively know what this person needs and wants.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s easy to put the needs and wants of others before your own today. You might say you’re having a Mother Teresa day, where you feel good about helping those who are less fortunate.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You find it rewarding to work with others, especially charitable organizations for those who are needy or suffering. You’ll feel gratified to make a difference in someone’s life.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

People in authority see you in positive terms today. You appear reasonable, sympathetic and agreeable to whatever they say. (That’s a good cover.)

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Because your appreciation of beauty is heightened today, give yourself a chance to enjoy beautiful things! Visit parks, galleries, museums, beautiful buildings or pristine nature.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If you have to share something with someone today, you might go overboard on his or her behalf. Remember that you deserve to have a healthy self-interest as well.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Relations with partners and close friends are mutually sympathetic today. If someone is down, you will console him or her. If someone is happy, you’ll share his or her happiness.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A co-worker might want your help today or perhaps just your attention. It never hurts to genuinely listen to someone, does it?

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Romance is the stuff of fairy dust today. Love at first sight is possible for some of you. Many of you will feel sympathetic to the needs of children.