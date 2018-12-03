Yasir Shah set to become quickest to reach 200 Test wickets

DUBAI: Pakistan spin sensation Yasir Shah, whose 14-wicket match haul crushed Kiwis to an innings and 16 run defeat in the second Test, is all set to become the fastest to reach 200 Test wickets as he has set his sights on one of cricket’s longest-standing records ahead of series-deciding third and final Test.

The 32-year-old leg-spinner has 195 wickets in 32 Tests and he needs just five wickets more to shatter Australian leg-spinner Clarrie Grimmettt´s 1936 record of completing 200 wickets in 36 Tests.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed pinned hopes on record-seeking Yasir in Pakistan-NZ decider, as he took eight wickets in the first Test and 14 in the second against the Black caps.



"Yasir has got his rhythm back and we hope that with the return of his form he will put his best in the final Test against New Zealand to win us the series," said Pakistan skipper Sarfraz.

Pakistan will also have the fast-rising left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi in the third Test, replacing medium pacer Mohammad Abbas who is ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Sarfraz admits New Zealand can be dangerous as they have the motivation to win an away series against Pakistan for the first time since 1969.

Meanwhile, Williamson said: "Yasir is a world class bowler, he clearly had a fantastic last game and bowled a number of very nice deliveries and used the conditions really, really well."