Sun Dec 02, 2018
AFP
December 2, 2018

Priyanka shares video and photos from sangeet ceremony

Sun, Dec, 18

Bollywood’s second hot wedding took place in Jodhpur, India where actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas tied the knot on Saturday in a Christian wedding following a Hindu wedding on Sunday.

The 36 years old actress had shared a new video and pictures from their grand sangeet ceremony.

She captioned it with, “It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love. Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual and to see what each side had put together.”

The bride continued to write that, “And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends.. #grateful.”

In the video both families have performed some dance routines along with performances from the bride and groom themselves. The magnificent sangeet ceremony had everyone dancing and enjoying themselves.

The couple had posted the pictures from their Mehandi ceremony on Saturday which are going viral on social media.

Priyanka Chopra on Instagram: "It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love.  Nick and I…"

2m Likes, 22k Comments - Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Instagram: “It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a…”


