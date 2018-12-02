Kaptaan's govt won't last long, says Zardari

Former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari said on Sunday that it seems to him that Imran Khan's government won't last long.

Speaking at Pakistan People's Party rally in Nawaz Abad area of Sadiqabad district, he said they (PTI) can neither run the government nor the economy.

He said since the world has developed and the truth no longer can be hidden, the government will have to go home if it fails to deliver .

The PPP co-chairman said it was only the PPP government which had no political prisoner behind bars.

"Dentist would not have become president, If I had not transferred powers to parliament," he said, expressing the hope that Allah would once provide the PPP opportunity to rule the country.

He also dispelled the notion that the PPP had passed the 18th amendment to serve its interests.

"We are the true representative of people. We are not puppets ," he said.

He also criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for citing examples from history to justify the U-turn he has taken.



