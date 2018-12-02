close
Sun Dec 02, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 2, 2018

Kaptaan's govt won't last long, says Zardari

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Dec, 18

Former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari said on Sunday that it seems to him that Imran Khan's government won't last long.

Speaking at  Pakistan People's Party rally in Nawaz Abad area of Sadiqabad district, he said  they (PTI) can neither run the government nor the economy.

He said  since the world has developed  and the truth no longer can be hidden, the government will have to go home if it fails to deliver .

The PPP co-chairman said it was only the PPP government which had no political prisoner behind bars.

"Dentist would not have become president, If I had not  transferred  powers to parliament," he said, expressing the hope that Allah would once provide the PPP opportunity to rule the country.

He also dispelled the notion that the PPP had passed the 18th amendment to serve its  interests.

"We are the true  representative of people. We are not puppets ," he said.

He also  criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for citing examples from history  to justify the U-turn he has taken.


 

 

