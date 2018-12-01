Pakistan's FM responds to Indian army chief remarks

MULTAN: Pakistan is an Islamic welfare state, It came into being based on an idea and Indian army chief's remarks can't change our ideology , said Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday.

He was commenting on General Bipin Rawat's statement that Pakistan needs to be a secular country to have better ties with India.

Speaking to the media, he welcomed New Delhi's response to Pakistan's efforts amid at fulfilling the demand of Sikh community to open border crossing in Kartapur.

"We are thankful to Indian government. They also sent two ministers to the ceremony," he said.

He said it was good beginning and should taken positively. He said Pakistan has the desire for peace at its eastern and western borders and better relations with neighbors.

The minister said opening of Kartarpur border was welcome all over the world.



Responding to a question regarding formation of south Punjab province, there were some legal restrictions and the matter requires a constitutional amendment.



"It is our desire, intention and a part of our manifesto to make south Punjab a separate province and give it a separate identity " he said.











