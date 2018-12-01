Former US President George H.W. Bush passes away at 94

Former US President George HW Bush has passed away aged 94, a confirmation from his family informed.



"Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died," his son, former president George W Bush, said in a statement released on Twitter by a family spokesman.

"George HW Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for," he added.

George Herbert Walker Bush was the 41st President of the United States and the father of the 43rd.

Shortly after his wife Barbara Bush passed away in May, there were fears that Bush might die too.

Just one day after the former first lady's funeral, Bush was hospitalised for blood infection on April 23, and remained there for 13 days.

He was again hospitalised for low blood pressure in May and was discharged a few days later. He then celebrated his birthday on June 12 — making history by becoming the first former president to reach the age of 94.

Bush holds the esteemed stature of steering America through the end of the Cold War.

He has been regarded by people in high terms.

“I thought he was the most beautiful creature I had ever laid eyes on. I couldn’t even breathe when he was in the room,” Barbara Bush said about him, adding, “I married the first man I ever kissed.”