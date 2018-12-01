Daily Horoscope For Saturday, December 1, 2018

What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...



ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

For the next month, your focus will be on home, family and domestic affairs. Many of you will want to stay home or tweak where you live, to fix up the place.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

A busy month ahead! Short trips, errands, conversations with siblings and neighbors, plusincreased reading and writing create a jam-packed schedule for you.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Opportunities to earn money and spend it will arise in the next six weeks. Many of you will be laughing all the way to the bank.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

The Sun in your sign for the next four weeks is your chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. This also is the time to put yourself first. Enjoy!

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Give some thought to what your new year ahead (birthday to birthday) might be. How do you want it to be different from last year?

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Get ready for a popular six weeks ahead! Accept invitations. Join groups and organizations. Enjoy schmoozing with others and discussing your future goals.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is the only time all year when the Sun is high in your chart, acting like a spotlight on you. And hey – this great lighting is complimentary! That’s why bosses will offer you increased responsibility in the next month.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Grab every opportunity to travel or broaden your horizons. You’re hungry for adventure, and you want to learn something new.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

No doubt, you’ll feel intense about certain issues in the month ahead. In particular, you want to make sure you get your fair share of something, don’t you?

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The Sun is now moving directly opposite your sign, which is as far away from you as it gets all year. Since the Sun is your source of energy, you will need more sleep! (Pay attention to this need.)

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Act on your urge to get better organized at home and at work. You can get a lot done in the next six weeks.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Oh, playful Pisces! Flirtations, sporting events, parties and social occasions promise you a lovely month ahead. New romance might arrive for some.