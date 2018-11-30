NAB arrests SSP Rai Ejaz in Rs 70 crore corruption case

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has arrested SSP Rai Ejaz for millions of embezzlement in the police funds.



Rai Ejaz was arrested from Shahrah Faisal Karachi after NAB Lahore issued his arrest warrants, according to the statement issued by anti-graft body.

Sources said the police officer has been arrested for embezzlement of 700 million (Rs 70 crore) police funds as DPO Gujrat, adding four to five more DPOs have also been found involved in 700 million corruption case.

Sources added that more arrested are expected following the arrest of Rai Ejaz.

Earlier, there were reports that NAB Lahore had also arrested 10 other accused in the same case.