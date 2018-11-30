China donates Rs6m more to families of martyred cops

KARACHI: China on Thursday gave the financial assistance of Rs6 million more to the families of martyred cops who laid down their lives during the attack on the Chinese Consulate at Karachi' s Clifton area on November 23.

As per report, China's Consul General in Karachi Wang Yu distributed Rs3 million each among the heirs of the deceased assistant sub-inspector Ashraf Dawood and constable Amir Khan at a ceremony held at Central Police Office.



Sindh Inspector General Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, Karachi Additional Inspector General Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh and other senior officers were also present at the passion



Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese diplomat appreciated the services of the martyred policemen.

He pointed out that China had already donated Rs6 million among the heirs of the policemen, bringing the total amount donated thus far to Rs12 million. He added that people were still collecting donation through a campaign in China as they appreciated Sindh police’s services.

