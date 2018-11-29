Feel despair seeing judgementalism in country: Tanushree Dutta

With the #MeToo upheaval settling in B-Town, the actor who sparked the movement on this side of the world, Tanushree Dutta says India is still encountering ‘judgementalism,’ stressing the need for change before it is too late.



The 36-year-old Bollywood actor unveiled in a written statement her firm remarks regarding “level of consciousness and extreme judgementalism in a country known for its spiritual richness.”

“I feel a deep despair seeing the level of consciousness and extreme judgementalism in a country known for its spiritual richness. I am asking how many talented and innocent people like Jiah, Pratyusha and others you will consume by your bigotry. How many more need to die before you become sensitive towards others. Hate begets hate and if karma and punishment is the only language you understand then the road ahead will be rocky. Learn your lessons before it's too late. We are in this world to learn and embody compassion and love,” she stated.

Regarding her #MeToo fiasco with actor Nana Patekar who she accused of sexual harassment on the sets of ‘Horn Ok Please’ in 2008, she stated: “The 'Horn 'OK' Pleassss' harassment incident and the mob attack there had sent me spiralling into a deep state of depression in 2008. Although I went on to finish my other projects with a smile on my face, deep inside I wanted to die. The harassment, manipulation, threats, the horrible things spoken about me and the humiliation I had to endure was too much for my sensitive soul to bear.”

“After putting years of hard work to be treated this way was and still is shattering. The attitude of these kind of people and my constant upstream struggle in the face of such frequent negativity that I have received made me want to give up often. Few years later Jiah and Pratyusha committed suicide. I somehow lived,” she asserted further.

Talking about the negative consequences of her voicing out her experience, Tanushree added: “This time after I spoke again inspiring many to share their #MeToo stories and exorcise their demons out, the same kind of toxic stuff was thrown at me by many especially Ganesh Acharya and Rakhi Sawant who levelled all manner of derogatory accusations on me.”

“Rakhi apologised but only after I questioned her faith and dragged Jesus into the fight, I will always love God no matter who says what," she stated.