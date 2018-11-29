PAF puts up aerobatic display in Karachi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: An airshow and an anti-terrorism demonstration by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) at Sea View, kicked off as the tenth International Defence Exhibition IDEAS 2018 entered its third day on Thursday.
Held at Nishan-i-Pakistan at Karachi’s Sea View, the air show featured JF-17 Thunder and an F-16 fighter aircraft which attracted a hefty number of citizens towards the site.
Moreover, the Sherdil aerobics team also came forth presenting an aerial display that stole all glances its way.
A press release further revealed that PAF is partaking in the massive event with ultramodern military hardware which includes Air Defence Command and Control Centers and assimilated simulators.
The high-tech simulators are being used to streamline its operational training setting.
