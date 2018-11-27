Enforced disappearance bill to be enacted soon: Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari Tuesday said the Ministry of Human Rights has drafted ‘disappearance enforced bill’ which would be enacted soon, however, the countrywide legislation takes a lot of time as bills get stuck in different ministries.



Talking to APP, she said there are three more bills prepared namely corporal, custodial and anti torture bill and disability bills.

The minister said despite sceptics and beyond, “I trust Prime Minister Imran Khan to deliver on his commitment to rule of law, Constitution and defense of state institutions as well as to human rights guaranteed in the Constitution –not just in present but on the issues like ‘Enforced Disappearance.'

“We are committed to ensure the basic rights of our citizens in pursuance to our Constitution and International commitments," she added.

She also discussed the various human rights-related issues including the rights of women, children, and minorities.