Kartarpur Border opening lauded by people in both countries

Pakistan’s effort to bring peace between India and Pakistan is being praised by people of both the nations and thanking Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking this initiative.

Pakistan has made a move to open Kartarpur border corridor, which aimed to facilitate Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit one of their holiest sites in Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister announced that prime minister would inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor on November 28.

An India delegation led by cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu have arrived in Pakistan through Wahgah border to attend the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor on Tuesday.

People of both the countries are showing their support to this decision and hoping that it will further strengthen the ties between India and Pakistan.

One social media user wrote, “open #Kartarpur border. Thank you #Pakistan Thank you @ImranKhanPTI,”

Another wrote, “Opening of #Kartarpur border is historic event which will pave the way for better relations between two neighbouring countries. Thank you #Pakistan for the love & respect @ImranKhanPTI you have won hearts of 20 million Sikhs.”

One just simply wrote, “a very good initiative #KartarpurBorderOpening,”



“Again, Pakistan showed that we are the Peace Mongers in Asia. #KartarpurBorderOpening is a positive step between two neighbors. Also, we thank Navjot Singh Sidhu for coming and making this ceremony a sign of love that he have for Pakistan.”

“Welcome to Pakistan, once again. So much respect and love for you sidhu sahab. Happy to see kartarpur borders opening.”



“Peace is love, peace is something we all should crave for and kashmir is more desperate for peace. Good to see #KartarpurBorderOpening. I wish India and Pakistan come together to solve all the standing disputes ,importantly Kashmir issue.”

“Visit of #NavjotSinghSidhu on a call of Pakistan's govt for #KartarpurBorderOpening is the start of new era of religious and regional harmony for the wellbeing of both the neighbouring countries &their people Pakistan warmly welcome u sir from bottom of our heart @navjotsingh_1”









