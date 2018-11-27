close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
November 27, 2018
WATCH: Yasir Shah's 10 wickets in a day against New Zealand

Share


DUBAI: The third day of second Test match against New Zealand was purely dominated by  the wily leg-spinner Yasir Shah who stunned the cricket lovers with his spin magic  to pick 10 wickets in a day.

Yasir achieved career-best figures 8/41  in 12.3 overs in the first innings of the second Test of three-match series as the Kiwis went from 50 for no loss to 90 all out on Monday. 

Shah returned with the same spirit to bowl  in the second innings of New Zealand and clinched another couple of wickets to  complete his 10 wickets in a day. It happened after   20 years  in Test cricket.  Shah  becomes the first bowler since Indian legend Anil Kumble to pick up 10 wickets in a day of a Test match.

Cricket enthusiasts took it to Twitter to express their joy over what is the third-best performance by any Pakistani bowler  after Abdul Qadir’s 9 for 56 and Sarfraz Nawaz’s 9 for 86.

