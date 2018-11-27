WATCH: Yasir Shah's 10 wickets in a day against New Zealand





DUBAI: The third day of second Test match against New Zealand was purely dominated by the wily leg-spinner Yasir Shah who stunned the cricket lovers with his spin magic to pick 10 wickets in a day.



Yasir achieved career-best figures 8/41 in 12.3 overs in the first innings of the second Test of three-match series as the Kiwis went from 50 for no loss to 90 all out on Monday.

Shah returned with the same spirit to bowl in the second innings of New Zealand and clinched another couple of wickets to complete his 10 wickets in a day. It happened after 20 years in Test cricket. Shah becomes the first bowler since Indian legend Anil Kumble to pick up 10 wickets in a day of a Test match.

Cricket enthusiasts took it to Twitter to express their joy over what is the third-best performance by any Pakistani bowler after Abdul Qadir’s 9 for 56 and Sarfraz Nawaz’s 9 for 86.

