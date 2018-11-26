Islamabad to get 200-bedded hospital with Saudi support: minister

ISLAMABAD: A delegation from Saudi Arabia led by Abdullah Al Shoebi called on Federal Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani today to discuss construction of 200 bedded hospital in Islamabad with support of the Saudi Government.



The Saudi mission appreciated the Minister of Health for taking personal interest to expedite the work on this much needed hospital.

The minister informed that the premises has been secured and is ready for construction to start. Federal Minister National Health Services was briefed that the 200 bedded Islamabad General Hospital at Tarlai will be established at a total cost of Rs.2499.993 (million) on land measuring 13.07 Acres.

Talking the delegation, the minister said the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has shown keen interest in health infrastructure development and bringing positive change in the provision of improved health care delivery system for the people living in the rural areas.

The minister said that steps are being taken to improve the health sector.

The project is located at the junction of Park Road and Lehtrar Road at Tramari Chowk, Islamabad. This will help in decreasing the load of patients on PIMS and Federal Government Poly Clinic hospitals.

Government’s new reforms in health sector will ensure provision of best medical services to the people. Minister also proposed state of art helipad for Islamabad General Hospital.