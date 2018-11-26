Fawad rejects opposition’s demand to name Shehbaz Sharif as PAC chief

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that the opposition’s demand to nominate PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif as Public Accounts Committee chairman was unethical.
The federal minister was addressing a press conference, where he said that the commission was constituted to stop receiving of kickbacks.
He said that if a relevant department fails to provide information within 10 days then the commission can be approached.
The federal minister said that forming a commission to promote accountability is the first step towards a corruption-free society.
