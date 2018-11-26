close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 26, 2018
Fawad rejects opposition's demand to name Shehbaz Sharif as PAC chief

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Nov, 18

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that the opposition’s demand to nominate PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif as Public Accounts Committee chairman was unethical.

The federal minister was addressing a press conference, where he said that the commission was constituted to stop receiving of kickbacks.

He said that if a relevant department fails to provide information within 10 days then the commission can be approached.

The federal minister said that forming a commission to promote accountability is the first step towards a corruption-free society.

