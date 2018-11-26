Fawad Chaudhry identifies inimical foreign elements behind Chinese consulate attack

ISLAMABAD: Minister of information Fawad Chaudhry held inimical elements to be responsible for the terrorist attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi.

Addressing an event held for donation gathering for the martyred police officials, at the federal capital here on Monday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader stated that the ties between the two countries cannot be sabotaged.

“These forces cannot sabotage Pakistan-China relations. Our ties are deep-rooted and time-tested,” he stated.

Moreover, he added that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to China had strengthened the economic and defence ties of the two countries even more.

“This close collaboration is [annoying] certain forces which is why they are resorting to such cowardly acts,” he added.

He went on to state that Pakistan has proven to be firm with its stance against war on terror while recounting the sacrifices of those who lost their lives in line of duty.

Furthermore, Chaudhry also appraised the initiative by the Chinese of collecting donations for the martyred police officials of the attack of the Chinese consulate on Friday.

Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy Zhao Lijian also spoke at the event saying that the Pakistani community is from all around the world is donating to pay accolades to the sacrificed lives of ASI Ashraf Dawood and Constable Amir.

He also revealed that similar events will also be organized in the future in different cities including Beijing, for more donation collections.

It was further added by emissary that those attempting to sabotage the ties between the countries will never succeed.

Last week, on Friday, a terrorist attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi was obstructed by security forces that killed all three terrorists while capturing at least nine hand grenades, Kalashinkov bullets, magazines and explosives.

Apart from the two martyred police officials, a father and a son who had travelled from Quetta to apply for a visa also lost their lives while a security guard was left injured.