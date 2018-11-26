Priyanka Chopra’s Mumbai residence adorned with lights before wedding with Nick

As the whole of B-town braces for the grand and regal nuptials of Bollywood diva Priyanak Chopra with American singer Nick Jonas, the festive mood has started to take toll on the actress herself as her Mumbai residence has been decorated with beautiful lights.

Priyanka, who is all set to tie the knot with Nick at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, is revelling in pre-wedding festivities already with her house adorned immaculately. Reports suggest that the festivities are scheduled to start on November 29 with a mehndi and sangeet ceremony.

As informed by sources, Nick will perform on a number of PC’s famous Bollywood numbers like Desi Girl, Pinga and Galla Goodiyaan. The couple has roped in choreographer Ganesh Hegde for the mehndi. Nick will also sing a Hindi song for ladylove Priyanka.



The couple broke the news of their engagement in a traditional roka ceremony earlier in August. They are all set to tie the knot in holy matrimony in two wedding ceremonies, after which they will throw two lavish receptions, one in Delhi and the other in Mumbai.

Sources say that Priyanka is yet to decide on a venue of her reception in Mumbai.