CJP advises tax restoration on prepaid cellular cards for dams’ funds

LONDON: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has put forth the recommendation of re-imposition of taxes on pre-paid mobile top-ups for the purpose of collection of funds for Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams’ construction.

Speaking at a dam fundraiser hosted by UK Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in London, the CJP said, “It will not be appropriate to impose taxes to collect funds for the construction of dams, however, we had earlier suspended the withholding tax on the top-up of prepaid cards by cellphone service providers and learnt that through this Rs3 billion were saved per month.”

He added, “If the nation allows, then we will re-impose the tax on the top-up of prepaid cards and collect money for the dam fund.”

The top judge also asked about people’s views regarding his proposal, “The nation should apprise us of their thoughts on this proposal.”

Stating that the need of construction of dams should have come earlier and the fact that dams were not built is criminal negligence, he said, “A dam needs to be constructed on every inch of Indus River.”

Further, Justice Nisar expressed hope that “one day all four provinces will be in agreement over the construction of Kalabagh Dam”.

He further said, ““arachi’s water crisis made me realise how crucial this issue is,” he added. “Tanker mafia and some others have been controlling the water supply in Karachi and in Lahore and Quetta the level of underground water is decreasing.”

Justice Nisar also asserted that he wants to secure the future of the coming generations and the construction of dams is “no longer only Pakistan’s campaign but humanity’s.”

He also pledged to safeguard every penny and added that he will “leave the nation’s money in safe hands” before he retires. “I will make a company to ensure this.”

“These funds are a loan from the nation and I will hand them over to a trustworthy man before leaving,” he said.

Justice Nisar is currently in the United Kingdom to raise funds for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams.