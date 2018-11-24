Imran’s initiative for temporary homeless shelters lauded by people

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative to provide temporary shelters to homeless is being highly appreciated by the people of Pakistan.

Prime Minister said on Saturday that tents are being set up in Lahore as temporary shelters for the homeless sleeping on the footpath of the provincial capital.

Public has responded to this step with encouragement and approval.

One social media user wrote, “#PrimeMinister Imran Khan's step to provide temporary #shelter to homeless people is a reflection of a #Madina Riyasat that he has promised with the #Nation,”

Some are hoping that this is the first step to rise as a stronger nation, "IN SHA ALLAH Pakistan will rise up as the most beautiful and powerful Nation!"








