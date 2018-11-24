close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 24, 2018
Imran's initiative for temporary homeless shelters lauded by people

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Nov, 18

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative to provide temporary shelters to homeless is being highly appreciated by the people of Pakistan.

Prime Minister said on Saturday that tents are being set up in Lahore as temporary shelters for the homeless sleeping on the footpath of the provincial capital.

Public has responded to this step with encouragement and approval.

One social media user wrote, “#PrimeMinister Imran Khan's step to provide temporary #shelter to homeless people is a reflection of a #Madina Riyasat that he has promised with the #Nation,”

Another user thanked PM for this action, “Thankyou Mr PM! We are with you on this! We are going to assist you in this!”

Some are hoping that this is the first step to rise as a stronger nation, “IN SHA ALLAH Pakistan will rise up as the most beautiful and powerful Nation!”

Many are being supportive and appreciative saying, “Nice good Ma Shaa Allah now it is ur responsibility. Keep it up May u succeed Aameen,”



