Two 'facilitators' of Chinese consulate attack arrested

KARACHI: The law enforcement agencies have arrested two suspected facilitators of terrorists who on Friday attacked Chinese consulate.

According to Geo News, the two suspects have been arrested from Karachi and Shahdadpur, some 190 kilomter from the metropolis .

Quoting unnamed sources , the TV channel reported that the suspects are being interrogated at an undisclosed location, adding that one of them was the last person whom the terrorists had contacted before the attack unfolded at consulate.

Identities of suspects have no been revealed yet.

The attack began at around 9:30am on Friday when the three attackers -- one of them wearing a suicide jacket -- after parking their car at some distance from the consulate started moving towards the building. They were carrying hand grenades and sophisticated weapons in their hands.

The militants first threw a hand grenade and opened fire when they were intercepted by the security personnel at a checkpoint while trying to enter the consulate from the Visa Section. As many as 35 security personnel from the Sindh Police, Rangers and FC deployed on security duties at the consulate managed to stop them from entering the building.

The consulate is located in Block 4 of the upscale neighbourhood Clifton, which is home to a number of diplomatic missions. Two policemen, ASI Ashraf Daud, 40, and Constable Amir Khan, 30, and a security guard, Jumman Shah, 40, were injured. Two visa applicants from Quetta, Niaz Muhammad, 56, and his son Muhammad Zahir Shah, 35, also lost their lives in the attack.