Bakhtawar salutes to ASP Suhai Talpur for leading from front

KARACHI: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari has presented salute to ASP Suhai Talpur who led her team by conducting a successful operation against militants during attack on Chinese Consulate Karachi.



Bakhtawar took to Twitter saying, "Salute to the brave police officers and a special salute to #SuhaiTalpur for leading from the front."



She added, "This is the kind of super hero stories you tell kids #YesSheDid."

The brave lady officer was the first police official to rush to the Chinese Consulate, after which she is being hailed for her exemplary courage.

SSP Suhai Aziz was also lauded for her valiant efforts by IG Sindh Kaleem Imam during a briefing about the attack with CM Murad Ali. She is said to have engaged the terrorists in a way that prevented them from entering the Consulate.