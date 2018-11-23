close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 23, 2018
Army chief hails great sacrifice of martyred policemen

Fri, Nov, 18

ISLAMABD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has hailed great sacrifice of policemen who embraced shahadat while fighting against terrorists in Karachi.

“Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Police and other LEAs responded with professional excellence. We stay determined to root out terrorism and militancy from our motherland,” the army chief said, according to a statement issued by DG ISPR Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor.


