Army chief hails great sacrifice of martyred policemen

ISLAMABD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has hailed great sacrifice of policemen who embraced shahadat while fighting against terrorists in Karachi.



“Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Police and other LEAs responded with professional excellence. We stay determined to root out terrorism and militancy from our motherland,” the army chief said, according to a statement issued by DG ISPR Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor.



