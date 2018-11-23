Deepika, Ranveer arrive in Mumbai hand-in-hand after Bengaluru reception

MUMBAI: Newly-married Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in Mumbai after the conclusion of their grand wedding reception that took place on Wednesday at The Leela in Deepika’s hometown Bengaluru.

On Thursday, the lovebirds were spotted together heading to Mumbai hand-in-hand donning matching outfits.

While Deepika wore a salmon pink shalwar kameez, husband Ranveer rocked a blush pink kurta pyjama.

The newly-wed couple was smiling widely as they posed for the camera. According to Indian media, Deepika and Ranveer will host two more wedding receptions in Mumbai.

The couple exchanged garlands at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy. Their wedding ceremony was a highly intimate and private affair with only close friends and family in attendance.

#DeepVeer tied the knot on November 14 and 15, in Konkani and Sindhi style weddings respectively.