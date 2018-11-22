Hockey World Cup: Pakistan to leave for India on Nov 24

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan hockey team will leave for India on November 24 to participate in the World Hockey Cup in Bhubaneswar, capital of India's Eastern state of Odisha later this month.
The team will enter India via Wagah border here and then it will fly from Amritsar to its onward destination, said a spokesman for Pakistan Hockey Federation on Thursday.
