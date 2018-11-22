close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
Sports

APP
November 22, 2018
Hockey World Cup: Pakistan to leave for India on Nov 24

Sports

APP
Thu, Nov, 18

LAHORE: Pakistan hockey team will leave for India on November 24 to participate in the World Hockey Cup in Bhubaneswar, capital of India's Eastern state of Odisha later this month.

The team will enter India via Wagah border here and then it will fly from Amritsar to its onward destination, said a spokesman for Pakistan Hockey Federation on Thursday.

