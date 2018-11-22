Japanese culture centre hosts seminar on renowned scholar Yukichi Fukuzawa

KARACHI: The Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi Mr. Toshikazu Isomura hosted an enlightening seminar centered on renowned Japanese scholar Mr. Yukichi Fukuzawa at the Japan Information and Culture Center (JICC) on Thursday.



The discussion was organized by Pakistan Japan Intellect Forum (PJIF). Mr. Iqbal Burma, Founder Member of PJIF gave a comprehensive speech and presentation about the esteemed scholar.

Hailed as the revered founder of Keio University, Mr. Yukichi Fukuzawa’s vision is reflective of the history of Keio University that further parallels the history of Japan’s modern era. Since founding the university in 1858, the clarity in his original teachings have been held up well for nearly a century regarding the service of Japan’s development and modernization.

Mr. Fukuzawa believed that Japan’s only choice for catching up with other hi-tech and social organizations was to “always strive for progress and enlightenment, and provide the academic and moral education needed to create a generation of wise and capable leaders”.

Mr. Toshikazu Isomura, Consul-General of Japan in Karachi who was present at the event expressed hope that the seminar will broaden the horizon of knowledge amongst the youth and deepen the mutual understandings between Japan and Pakistan.