WATCH: Sikh pilgrims receive warm welcome from Pakistanis

Footage making rounds on social media shows Sikh pilgrims getting a warm reception by Pakistanis upon their arrival in the country to celebrate Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birth anniversary.



The circulating video shows a huge group of Sikh pilgrims dancing to the beats of Bhangra as they received a warm welcome at their hotel in the city of Nankana Sahib.

Social media users in Pakistan conveyed heartfelt greetings as well, to the arriving pilgrims from across the border celebrating brotherhood and religious tolerance.

Earlier on Wednesday, more than 3,000 Sikh Yatrees had arrived in the country to commemorate the 549th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji from November 21 to 30 and were warmly received by Pakistanis at the railways station.

Reports have revealed that the main ceremony will be celebrated in Nankana Sahib on November 23 and later a visit to Hasan Abdal will roll out on 24th followed by Lahore on 26th and Rohri on 28th with the departure scheduled for November 30.