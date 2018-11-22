Bilawal calls Imran Khan puppet prime minister, vows to resist govt 'pressure'

GILGIT: Imran Khan wants to pressurize his opponents by political victimization but Pakistan People's Patry (PPP) is a resilient party which would resist this puppet prime minister, said Pakistan PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference,he called on the government to put an end to its anti-poor policies that have aggravated economic situation, increased inflation and caused hike in prices.

Opposing the anti-encroachment drive, he said the government should first think about saving the poor before taking such decisions.

"Government is demolishing shops in the name of encroachments. This government is enemy of people," he said.

Criticizing the prime minister over foreign police, he said Imran Khan should represent the federation abroad instead of talking against his political opponents.

"I can also inform the world that who did you acquire the government. Imran Khan formed his government by stealing votes," he said and called Khan's way of running the foreign policy non-professional.

"Not a single step has been taken to eliminate the corruption. This is political victimization. Imran Khan is very insecure leader whose government is too weak. He wants to coerce the opponents into silence by singling them out," he said.

"If we are serious to curb corruption, then we must hold everyone accountable. Will have to introduce a law that should be applicable to everyone".

He said it was unfortunate that whenever the country found a Bhutto like leader who worked for the unprivileged classes and thought about country's interest they were eliminated by non democratic forces.