Mahathir Mohamad thanks PM Imran Khan for visiting Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has thanked his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for visiting Malaysia.
Dr Mahatir took to Twitter shortly after Prime Minister Imran Khan concluded his two-day official visit to Malaysia.
Dr. Mahathir Mohamad sees off PM Imran Khan after completion Khan's official visit.
Malaysian PM tweets, "@ImranKhanPTI I thank you for visiting Malaysia and I wish you and your delegation a productive time here."
Dr Mahathir was confident that PM Imran Khan's visit will spur greater cooperation and exchanges between Pakistan and Malaysia and its and peoples, and our two regions.
