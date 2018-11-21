close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 21, 2018
Mahathir Mohamad thanks PM Imran Khan for visiting Malaysia

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Nov, 18

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has thanked his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for visiting Malaysia.

Dr Mahatir took to Twitter shortly after Prime Minister Imran Khan concluded his two-day official visit to Malaysia.

Dr. Mahathir Mohamad sees off PM Imran Khan after completion Khan's official visit.

Malaysian PM tweets, "@ImranKhanPTI I thank you for visiting Malaysia and I wish you and your delegation a productive time here."

Dr Mahathir was confident that PM Imran Khan's visit will spur greater cooperation and exchanges between Pakistan and Malaysia and its and peoples, and our two regions.


