Wed Nov 21, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 21, 2018
Pakistan, Malaysia sign MoU to partially abolish visa requirements

PUTRAJAYA: Pakistan and Malaysia on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding  (MoU) on Partial Abolition on Visa Requirement. which aims to   reinforce the positive momentum in the bilateral relationship by broadening contact at the officials’ level between the two countries.

The agreement was signed by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Malaysian Home Minister Tan Sri Dato Haji Muhyiddin in the presence of Prime  Minister Imran Khan and Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad.

The MoU was signed  after Imran Khan's meeting with his Malaysian counterpart as  the  Pakistan prime minister  began his two-day official visit.

The two countries  signed  several  MoUs to strengthen bilateral relations and  and enhance mutual cooperation .

The Prime Minister of Pakistan is accompanied by FM Qureshi, Information Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister  Asad Umar and some other members of his    cabinet.

The Pakistani PM also held a joint press conference with the Malaysian leader, seeking his guidance in curbing corruption which he said was on top of the agenda of both their parties in the recent elections in their respective countries.


