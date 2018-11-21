Pakistan, Malaysia sign MoU to partially abolish visa requirements

PUTRAJAYA: Pakistan and Malaysia on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Partial Abolition on Visa Requirement. which aims to reinforce the positive momentum in the bilateral relationship by broadening contact at the officials’ level between the two countries.



The agreement was signed by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Malaysian Home Minister Tan Sri Dato Haji Muhyiddin in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad.



The MoU was signed after Imran Khan's meeting with his Malaysian counterpart as the Pakistan prime minister began his two-day official visit.

The two countries signed several MoUs to strengthen bilateral relations and and enhance mutual cooperation .

The Prime Minister of Pakistan is accompanied by FM Qureshi, Information Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar and some other members of his cabinet.

The Pakistani PM also held a joint press conference with the Malaysian leader, seeking his guidance in curbing corruption which he said was on top of the agenda of both their parties in the recent elections in their respective countries.



