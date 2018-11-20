PM Imran Khan reaches Malaysia on two-day official visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached Malaysia on a two-day official visit.



He was received by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Minister in the PM Office of government of Malaysia.



PM Khan will meet Malaysian Prime Minister, Dr Mahathir Mohammad to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation as well as identify new areas for future collaboration.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar and PM’s Advisor on Commerce & Investment Abdul Razak Dawood are also accompanying the PM.



According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal, this would be the first state visit by any foreign leader since Malaysia’s PM assumed office in May 2018.



The visit is an opportunity to strengthen existing friendly bilateral ties between Pakistan and Malaysia, he said.

On October 18, the premier and his Malaysian counterpart expressed firm resolve to further expand bilateral ties during a telephone call.

Khan conveyed the immense respect of the people of Pakistan and his own for Prime Minister Mahathir as a statesman and global leader. He underscored the close and cordial relations between the two countries.

PM Khan highlighted the need for exchanges between the two countries, as well as collaboration at an operational level to benefit from each other’s expertise.