COAS Gen. Bajwa meets Pak Army team which won Gold Medal in UK

Rawalpindi: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with Pakistan Army team which won Gold Medal in “Exercise Cambrian Petrol” held in UK from 8-22 October 2018.



A total of 100 teams participated in the competition.

Pakistan Army was represented by 11 members team including 3 officers.

The Army Chief appreciated the team for their commendable performance.

This is the 6th time Pakistan Army has won Gold in the competition and 4th consecutive time.