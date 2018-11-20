close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 20, 2018
COAS Gen. Bajwa meets Pak Army team which won Gold Medal in UK

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Nov, 18

Rawalpindi: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with Pakistan Army team which won Gold Medal in “Exercise Cambrian Petrol” held in UK from 8-22 October 2018.

A total of 100 teams participated in the competition.

Pakistan Army was represented by 11 members team including 3 officers.

The Army Chief appreciated the team for their commendable performance.

This is the 6th time Pakistan Army has won Gold in the competition and 4th consecutive time.

