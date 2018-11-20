close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 20, 2018
Four Kashmiris martyred by Indian forces

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Nov, 18

SRINAGAR: Indian troops  martyred four Kashmiri youth in Shopian district of the occupied territory on Tuesday, according to the Kashmir Media Service.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Nadigam area of the district, the report said.

Indian police claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in an encounter with the troops. The operation was going on till last reports came in.


