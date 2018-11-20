Four Kashmiris martyred by Indian forces

SRINAGAR: Indian troops martyred four Kashmiri youth in Shopian district of the occupied territory on Tuesday, according to the Kashmir Media Service.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Nadigam area of the district, the report said.

Indian police claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in an encounter with the troops. The operation was going on till last reports came in.



