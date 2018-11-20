People treat you the way you want to be treated: Preity Zinta mocks #MeToo movement

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta was asked in a recent interview to Bollywood Hungama, if she had ever personally experienced any sort of harassment, to which she said, “No, I haven’t, I wish I had. (Laughs) At least, then, I would have had an answer to tell you.”



"People treat you the way you want to be treated. If I am ready to say I am ready to do anything, then why would a guy not do anything. But when I say this is my work, keep it all professional... No guy has ever misbehaved with me.”

The video of her interview went viral on social media with many accusing her of mocking the #MeToo movement and victim shaming.

The 43-year-old actress said she has always felt comfortable in Bollywood.

"I have never experienced that in the industry, it is one of the safest places. If anything is happening to a girl, there is media. In no other industry, they have this. Also, action has been taken. The problem is also judicial system."

Earlier in the interview, the actress said it was "important that the #MeToo movement had started", but then went on to add that she felt bad "when women are using it when it's not that serious or for personal vendetta or publicity and diluting the movement".

Addressing the backlash, Zinta tweeted on Monday showing her disappointment that the video was edited to make it look out of context:

“Really sad 2see how the interview Is edited to trivialis & be insensitive. Not everything is traction & as someone being interviewed I expected decency & maturity froma journalist @iFaridoon. I did 25 interviews that day & only yours turned out edited like this #dissappointed,” her tweet read.

The #MeToo movement in India began in September when actress Tanushree Dutta repeated her 10-year-old allegation against veteran actor Nana Patekar, accusing him of harassing her on a film set in 2008. Patekar has denied the charge, calling it "a lie".

But since then several other Bollywood actors and directors have faced accusations of improper behavior.