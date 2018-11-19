CJP takes notice of two minors’ death in Karachi due to food poisoning

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice on Monday of two minor siblings’ death due to alleged food poisoning after dining at a restaurant in Karachi earlier this month.

Chief Justice, taking suo motu notice about the matter, asked for a report from Sindh Government in two days.

Two siblings, 18-month-old Ahmed and five-year-old Muhammad, died from an alleged food poisoning on November 11, after dining out with their mother at a local restaurant in Karachi.

Police started the investigation resulting in sealing the restaurant.

The Karachi police will prepare its report after the submission of reports by the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) and the local lab.