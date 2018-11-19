Eid Milad-un-Nabi: Public Holiday on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal?

KARACHI: Jashan-e-Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) will be observed across Pakistan on November 21 (Wednesday). The day (12th Rabi-ul-Awwal) is usually a national holiday, however no such notification has been issued by the government as yet.



There are rumours on social media about the 11 Rabi-ul Awwal holiday in Sindh as well but there's no information by the concerned authorities.

In Sindh, the Home Department issues the notification in this regard, according to which school, colleges and departments under the administrative control of the provincial government are ordered closed.

Muslims celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar.

This year, the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced to celebrate it as official event.