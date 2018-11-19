Kite string kills minor in Karachi

KARACHI: A kite string took the life of a minor at the city’s Korangi area on Sunday by slitting his throat.

Reports by rescue officials revealed that Alyan, a student of KG-I had his throat slit by a kite string that had come in the way amidst a motorbike ride with his father at Korangi No. 3 near Sunday Bazaar.

Following the accident, the child was rushed to a hospital in close proximity where he was pronounced dead.

Talking to the media, Alyan’s father urged the government to bar the practice of kite flying while also stressing that his son be given due justice by implementing action against the accountable individuals.

The practice of kite flying has been prohibited in Punjab since 2017, subsequent to the surging amount of death caused by kite strings.