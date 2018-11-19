SP Tahir Dawar case: JIT starts investigation

ISLAMABAD: The seven-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted by Chief Commissioner Islamabad to probe into the murder case of SP Tahir Dawar has begun work, collecting the evidences and the record of safe city cameras.



SP Tahir Dawar, who went missing from Islamabad on October 26, was found dead in Nangarhar earlier last week. His martyrdom was confirmed by the Afghan government.



Superintendent of Police Investigation Gulfam Nasir is heading the team, which also includes the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Shalimar Circle, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) from the Crime Investigation Department, one representative each from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and the investigating officer of the case.

The JIT has been formed under Section 19 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997. The JIT will complete investigation within the stipulated time period as laid down in the ATA 1997, read the notification.

The JIT, the source said, would contact the family members of martyred SP including his brother to know about people in his close contacts and those visiting his home.